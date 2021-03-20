GATE 2021 Results Declared: IIT Bombay Releases Scorecard: Where To Check

The GATE 2021 results are out. They are available on the official GOAPS portal. The scorecard will be made available from March 30 to May 31, 2021, for free.

The Indian Institute of Technology, (IIT-Bombay) released the results of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 on March 19. The exam was concluded on February 14, and this year, overall 78 percent attendance was recorded.

The exam was conducted on February 6, 7, 13, 14 as scheduled, with additional days on 5 and 12 to ensure safety measures due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As many as 7.1 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination conducted on February 6, 7, 13, and 14.

Of the total, 126813 or 17.82% of candidates have qualified for the examination. The paper-wise pass percentage varies from 8.42% to 29.54%. A total of 98, 732 male candidates have qualified for the examination against 28,081 female candidates.

GATE 2021 Results: Where to Check

Candidates can check their results through the official website – gate.iitb.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link ‘GATE 2021 result’. Log-in using registration number and password. The result will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

The GATE result has been announced on the basis of marks obtained by candidates in their respective papers.

The score remains valid for a period of three years from the date of declaration of result. As the results are out, qualified candidates can seek admissions to M.Tech courses across IISc, IITs, and other colleges. Also, one can get an entry into PSU jobs. Candidates will have to clear the next rounds such as interviews, GD, personality tests, etc for both PSU jobs and college admissions.

For the first time, this year, humanities students were also allowed to appear for the GATE exams. Out of the total candidates, 14,196 candidates were of humanities background who applied for the exam. Also, this year two new courses were added to the exam- ES (Environmental Science and Engineering) and XH (Humanities and Social Sciences) in English / Economics / Philosophy / Linguistics / Psychology / Sociology. Not just this, the syllabus was revised and the pattern of the paper was also changed. Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) were added and numerical answer type questions.

