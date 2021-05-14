The Gap Between Two Vaccine Doses Increased in India, Shortage The Reason?

The Central government on Thursday decided to extend the gap between the two doses of the Covishield vaccine from 6-8 weeks to 12-6 weeks.

Meanwhile, the gap between Covaxin doses remains unchanged. As the gap between two doses of Covaxin remains 28-42 days.

The government said in its statement that based on available real-life evidence, particularly from the United Kingdom, the COVID-19 Working Group has agreed to increase the dosing interval between two doses of Covishield to 12-16 weeks. No change in intervals for Covaxin was recommended.

"The gap between two doses of Covishield Vaccine has been increased to 12-16 weeks from 6-8 weeks currently," tweeted Dr Harsh Vardhan. He further added that "the decision has been taken based on recommendations given by the COVID working group after analysing emerging evidence."

The changes were approved by the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration, which is led by NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul on Wednesday.

Giving a long gap between the two doses will be helpful to the government as Indians are facing a shortage of doses of both Covisheid and Covaxin.

The government panel had also suggested that pregnant women may be offered the choice of taking any Covid-19 vaccine.