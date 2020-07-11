KANPUR: Gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter in Kanpur on Friday morning after his dramatic arrest in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. Police said that Vikas snatched the gun from an STF commando and opened fire. After being shot four times while trying to run away, the blood-filled body was taken to Kanpur's Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital. Doctors confirmed that he was brought dead.

The funeral of Vikas Dubey took place at Bhairavghat on the banks of the river Ganga, Richa Dubey said that "She will pick up the gun to bring justice to my her husband."

Vikas Dubey's wife Richa Dubey, son and a servant have been arrested from her Krishna Nagar residence on Thursday evening by a team of Special Task Force (STF). Richa is said to have supported Vikas Dubey in his illegal activities. She is allegedly a part of the conspiracy that led to the murder of eight policemen in Kanpur's Bikru Village on July 3. She connected her mobile phone to a CCTV camera that had been installed in their now demolished house in the village of Bikru and kept an eye on the activities there even from her absence.

The most wanted gangster was arrested in Ujjain and was being brought to Kanpur in a three-vehicle police convoy. On a rain-drenched highway, Mahindra SUV was skidded and overturned ahead of the Kanpur village. The encounter took place in the Sachendi area, 10 km away from the district headquarters.

Kanpur SSP Dinesh Kumar Prabhu said the vehicle carrying Dubey was speeding to stay ahead of other vehicles behind the convoy, overtuned. He further added that "Police team tried to get him to surrender but he refused and started firing. The police had to fire back in self-defence." Vikas Dubey was injured and had three bullet wounds to the chest and one to his arm.

ADG Prashant Kumar said that four members of the 18-strong UP Police team escorting him were injured in the fight. Senior UP police officer Mohit Agarwal had said: "We had caught many of his associates and a few were killed. So definitely he was trying to save his life and on the run."

The Deputy Superintendent of Police, Devendra Kumar Mishra, three sub-inspectors, and four constables were killed in the clod blooded ambush by the criminal and his assistants who had placed roadblocks on the roads leading to the village. Once the cops managed to get to the village, shooters who were ready for them fired from the rooftops.