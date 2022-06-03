Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi Admits To Killing Sidhu Moose Wala, Sources

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who is currently in Delhi Police custody has admitted that his gang member got singer Sidhu Moose Wala killed. According to sources, Bishnoi told the Delhi Police, "Yes, my gang member got Sidhu Moose Wala killed." Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by some unidentified assailants in the Mansa district of Punjab on Sunday. The incident took place just a day after the state government withdrew his security cover.

Lawrence Bishnoi was born on February 12, 1993. He is a former student of DAV College in Chandigarh and was a student leader. He joined the student organisation for Punjab University (SOPU) around 2011. He got involved in many cases of vehicle lifting and extortions in his hometown of Firozpur. Many cases have been registered against him in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi.

A day after the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala, Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently in Tihar Jail, Delhi through his lawyer, sought increased security.

The plea filed in Delhi’s Patiala court stated, "The accused is a student political leader and due to political rivalry implicated into multiple false cases registered against him in Punjab and Chandigarh states and the accused is having apprehensions of a fake encounter by the Punjab Police."

Earlier, Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder. Brar, a close aide to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, said in a Facebook post that he had killed Moose Wala to avenge the death of gangster Vicky Middukhera.

