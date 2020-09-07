MUMBAI: An unidentified man allegedly called up Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's personal residence 'Matoshree' here saying he was calling on behalf of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

According to an official, the caller had rung up twice around 10.30 pm on Saturday.

Security was beefed up at Thackeray's bungalow located in Kalanagar Colony following the call.

"Someone called up on 'Matoshree' phone number two times on Saturday night and said Dawood Ibrahim wanted to talk with CM Uddhav Thackeray. However, the telephone operator did not transfer the call to the CM," the official said, as quoted by a news agency.

"The caller did not reveal his identity, but only said that he was calling from Dubai on behalf of Dawood Ibrahim. Both the calls were received around 10.30 pm," he added.

No case has been registered.

Police said they are trying to verify whether the calls received were from Dubai or some other place, adding a probe is underway.

The Cabinet members termed it as a "serious issue" and were of the view that the Centre should look into it.

The Maharashtra government issued a statement over the unidentified calls and said, "State Cabinet expresses concern over the threat received to blow off CM Uddhav Thackeray's house. The cabinet also condemned the incident."

"The issue of threat to CM's residence was discussed in today's Cabinet meeting. Everyone was of the view that it's a serious issue and Centre should also look into it. Home Minister Anil Deshmukh told the State Cabinet that police has started the investigation," said Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office.