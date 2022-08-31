Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Pooja Samagri List, 21 Leaves Used For Vinayaka Puja

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most important festivals for Hindus. Devotees offer prayers to Lord Ganesha. Here is the pooja samagri list and 21 leaves used in Ganesh puja.

Lord Ganesha idol

Akshata – are prepared by mixing rice with wet turmeric, saffron and sandalwood paste)

Glass

Spoon for taking water, plate

Kumkum

Turmeric

Sandal wood paste

Betel leaves, nuts

Pedestal

Mango leaves

Two pieces of red cloth

Sesame or ghee oil

Incense sticks

Camphor

Fruits especially bananas

Flowers

Modakams

For Madhuparkam – Mix a little of Cow Milk, Curd and Ghee

For Panchamrutam: Cow’s milk, curd, ghee and honey and sugar are mixed

Palavelli

Leaves (patra for Ekavinsati patra puja) :

Here is the list of leaves one can get for puja. If not available devotees can do puja in a normal way by offering whatever is available. Worshipping lord Ganesha with 21 types of Patras also has a scientific reason. The purpose is to pass on the knowledge of the precious medicinal treasures of nature to the next generation. Most of the plants used in Ganesh 'patris' are common household names. Here is the list of leaves and Telugu names.

Bilwa Patram - Maredu Aku

Durva Patram - Garika

Datura Patram - Ummetha

Vishnukrantha Patram - Vishnukrantha puvvu

Dadimi Patram - Danimma

Devadaru Patram - Devadaru

Maruvaka Patram - Maruvam

Badiri Patram - Regu (3 types - Regu, Jitregu, Gangaregu)

Apamarga Patram - Uthareni

Tulasi Patram - Tulasi

Gandali Patram - Latadurva

Shami Patram - Jammi

Ashwatha Patram - Ravi

Arjuna Patram - Maddhi

Arka Patram - Jiledu

Chutha Patram - Mamidi Aku

Karaveera Patram - Ganneru

Sindhuvara Patram - Vavili

Jaji Patram - Sannajaji

