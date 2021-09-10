Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Here Is A Quiz On Lord Vinayaka

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most important festivals for Hindus. The festival is celebrated across the country with much joy and enthusiasm. Vinayaka Chavithi is celebraed on 10th September. On this occasion, we would like to come up with a quiz. So, my dear readers, here is the quiz based on the festival.

1. Which plant's leaf is offered to Lord Vinayaka during Ganesh Chavithi?

A) Rose B) Tulsi C) Guava

2. Which Indian state is home to the eight ancient Ganesha temples known as Ashtavinayaka?

A) Kerala B) Maharashtra C) Tamilnadu

3.What is the vehicle of Vikata, an incarnation of Ganesh in Mudgala Purana?

A) Elephant B) Peacock C) Rat

4. Who are Ganesha's two sons, according to the Shiva Purana?

A) Kshema B) Labh C) Both

5. What is the most important sweet during Ganesh Chaturthi?

A) Modak B) Rasagulla C) Both

6. Lord Ganesh is considered a God of...?

A)Wisdom and fortune B) Wisdom C) Wisdom, fortune, and good luck

7. In which Veda Ganesha is mentioned

A)The Rig Veda B) The Sama Veda C) The Atharva Veda

8. What is the favourite flower of Lord Ganesha?

A)Sunflower B) Hibiscus C) Both

Answers:1-B, 2-B, 3-B, 4-C, 5-A, 6-C, 7-A, 8-B