As the 10-day Ganpati celebrations begin across India from today (August 22), the country is soaked in the celebrations of the Elephant God who is believed to bring wisdom and prosperity. Although this time with the COVID-19 pandemic, the celebrations are low-key and pandals across India are asked to strictly adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in India is a festive occasion where people pray, eat and make merry together.

But do you know an interesting Ganesha idol story that sits atop a hill amid the serenity of the Bastar forests in Dantewada. The Ganesha said to be about 1,100-year-old in the Bastar forests of Chhattisgarh.

The story has been shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan. The idol has been made during the time of Nagvanshi dynasty and is placed atop a 'dhol' shaped hill that lies 14 km inside the forest.

He also shared how to reach this place. He said that from Dantewada, one needs to reach a small village Midkulnar, which is around 20 kms away.

Following this, one need to trek about 5-7 kms to reach the top of the hill.

Isn't is interesting? You may also plan your travel and share it with us.

Where the lord #Ganesha sits in calm atmosphere. 1100 year old Ganesha idol in Bastar #forest. The idol, made during the time of Nagvanshi dynasty, is placed atop a ‘dhol’ shaped hill that lies 14 km inside the forest. #GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/jYYYeUUB5k — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) August 22, 2020

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, celebrates the arrival of Ganesh to earth from Kailash Parvat with his mother Goddess Parvati/Gauri. The festival is marked with the installation of Ganesh clay idols privately in homes, or publicly on elaborate pandals. This year is being celebrated in a much more restricted way amidst the global pandemic situation. The social distancing norms will prevent people to celebrate the festival in the congregation.

According to new guidelines of the ministry of home affairs (MHA) issued on July 29, cultural and religious functions and other large congregations will continue to remain prohibited.