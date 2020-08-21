Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most important Hindu festivals. This year, it will be celebrated on August 22nd, Saturday. It falls in the Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month (August or September). The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated for 10 days and this year the festival is going to be celebrated in a completely different manner due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Date and Puja Muhurat:

Ganesha Chaturthi on Saturday, August 22, 2020

Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat - 11:06 AM to 01:42 PM

Duration - 02 Hours 36 Mins

Ganesha Visarjan on Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Time to avoid Moon sighting - 09:07 AM to 09:26 PM

Duration - 12 Hours 19 Mins

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 11:02 PM on Aug 21, 2020

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 07:57 PM on Aug 22, 2020

Mantras:

Vakratunda Mahakaya, Surya Koti Samaprabaha, Nirvighnam Kurumedeva Sarva Karyeshu Sarvada

Gajananam Bhoota Ganadi Sevitham, Kapittha Jambhu Phalasara Bhakshitam, Umasutam Shoka Vinasha Karanam,

Namami Vighneshawara Pada Pankajam

Aum Ekadantaya Viddhamahe, Vakratundaya Dhimahi, Tanno Danti Prachodayat

Om Ganesh Rinnam Chhindhi Varenyam Hoong Namaah Phutt

Om Namo Siddhi Vinayakaya Sarva kaarya kartrey Sarva vighna prashamnay Sarvarjaya. Vashyakarnaya.

Sarvajan Sarvastree Purush Aakarshanaya Shreeng Om Swaha.

Om Hreeng Greeng Hreeng

Om Shreem Hreem Kleem Glaum Gam Ganapataye Vara Varad Sarvajan janmay Vashamanaye Swaha. Tatpurushaye

Vidmahe Vakratundaye Dhimahi Tanno Danti Prachodyat Om Shantih Shantih Shanthi

Om Gam Ganapataye Namaha

Om Ganadhyakhsaya Namah

Om Gajananaya Namah

Om Vighnanashaya Namah

Om Lambodaraya Namah

Om Sumukhaya Namah

Om Gajkarnakaya Namah

Om Vikataya Namah

Om Vinayakaya Namah

Ganesh Chaturthi Puja Samagri list:

People perform puja of Ganesh idol on Vinayaka Chavithi. Some of the folks perform puja for a clay Ganesh idol. Either after one-and-a-half-days, three, five, seven or eleven days, the idol will be immersed. Here is the list of puja samagri. A piece of fresh yellow or red cloth for covering the platform, durva, modaks, panchamrit, janeyu, akshat, haldi, camphor, agarbatti, jalpatra, tamboolam.

Wishes: