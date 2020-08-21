Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Date, Puja Timings, Pooja Samagri List, Mantras, Muhurat, Best Wishes
Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most important Hindu festivals. This year, it will be celebrated on August 22nd, Saturday. It falls in the Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month (August or September). The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated for 10 days and this year the festival is going to be celebrated in a completely different manner due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Date and Puja Muhurat:
- Ganesha Chaturthi on Saturday, August 22, 2020
- Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat - 11:06 AM to 01:42 PM
- Duration - 02 Hours 36 Mins
- Ganesha Visarjan on Tuesday, September 1, 2020
- Time to avoid Moon sighting - 09:07 AM to 09:26 PM
- Duration - 12 Hours 19 Mins
- Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 11:02 PM on Aug 21, 2020
- Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 07:57 PM on Aug 22, 2020
Mantras:
- Vakratunda Mahakaya, Surya Koti Samaprabaha, Nirvighnam Kurumedeva Sarva Karyeshu Sarvada
- Gajananam Bhoota Ganadi Sevitham, Kapittha Jambhu Phalasara Bhakshitam, Umasutam Shoka Vinasha Karanam,
- Namami Vighneshawara Pada Pankajam
- Aum Ekadantaya Viddhamahe, Vakratundaya Dhimahi, Tanno Danti Prachodayat
- Om Ganesh Rinnam Chhindhi Varenyam Hoong Namaah Phutt
- Om Namo Siddhi Vinayakaya Sarva kaarya kartrey Sarva vighna prashamnay Sarvarjaya. Vashyakarnaya.
- Sarvajan Sarvastree Purush Aakarshanaya Shreeng Om Swaha.
- Om Hreeng Greeng Hreeng
- Om Shreem Hreem Kleem Glaum Gam Ganapataye Vara Varad Sarvajan janmay Vashamanaye Swaha. Tatpurushaye
- Vidmahe Vakratundaye Dhimahi Tanno Danti Prachodyat Om Shantih Shantih Shanthi
- Om Gam Ganapataye Namaha
- Om Ganadhyakhsaya Namah
- Om Gajananaya Namah
- Om Vighnanashaya Namah
- Om Lambodaraya Namah
- Om Sumukhaya Namah
- Om Gajkarnakaya Namah
- Om Vikataya Namah
- Om Vinayakaya Namah
Ganesh Chaturthi Puja Samagri list:
People perform puja of Ganesh idol on Vinayaka Chavithi. Some of the folks perform puja for a clay Ganesh idol. Either after one-and-a-half-days, three, five, seven or eleven days, the idol will be immersed. Here is the list of puja samagri. A piece of fresh yellow or red cloth for covering the platform, durva, modaks, panchamrit, janeyu, akshat, haldi, camphor, agarbatti, jalpatra, tamboolam.
Wishes:
- I heartily wish Lord Ganesha filled your home with prosperity and fortune. Happy Vinayak Chaturthi to you and your family!
- Om Gan Ganapatay Namo Namah! Shri Siddhivinayak Namo Namah! Asta Vinayak Namo Namah! Ganapati Bappa Moraiya!
- May Lord Ganesha destroy all your worries, sorrows and tensions and fill your life with love and happiness. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!
- Wishing you happiness as big as Ganesh’s appetite life is long as his mouse and moments as sweet as his laddus. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!
- Destroy your sorrows; Enhance your happiness; And create goodness all around you this Ganesh Chaturthi. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to you and your family!