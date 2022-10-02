Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Tributes Pour in for Mahatma Gandhi on His Birth Anniversary

Oct 02, 2022, 11:49 IST
- Sakshi Post

All across the world the birth anniversary of the father of the nation,Mahatma Gandhi, is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence, underlining his philosophy of non-violence to achieve social or political change.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 153rd birth anniversary. He also mentioned that the day is more special this year as the country is celebrating “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”.

President of India, Droupadi Murmu also paid tribute to the father of the nation and stated in a tweet that everybody should rededicate themselves to the values of Gandhi’s life – peace, equality and communal harmony.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also tweeted to mark this occasion- “On International Day of Non-Violence, we celebrate Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday & values of peace, respect & the essential dignity shared by everyone. We can defeat today’s challenges by embracing these values & working across cultures”.

 

 


Read More:

Tags: 
gandhi jayanti
narendra modi
Droupadi Murmu
Raj Ghat
Advertisement
Back to Top