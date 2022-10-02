Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Tributes Pour in for Mahatma Gandhi on His Birth Anniversary

All across the world the birth anniversary of the father of the nation,Mahatma Gandhi, is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence, underlining his philosophy of non-violence to achieve social or political change.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 153rd birth anniversary. He also mentioned that the day is more special this year as the country is celebrating “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”.

Paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi At Rajghat. His ideals reverberate globally and his thoughts have provided strength to millions of people. #GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/35hGMEC1RL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2022

President of India, Droupadi Murmu also paid tribute to the father of the nation and stated in a tweet that everybody should rededicate themselves to the values of Gandhi’s life – peace, equality and communal harmony.

President Droupadi Murmu paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on #GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/K7qaADIReF — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 2, 2022

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also tweeted to mark this occasion- “On International Day of Non-Violence, we celebrate Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday & values of peace, respect & the essential dignity shared by everyone. We can defeat today’s challenges by embracing these values & working across cultures”.