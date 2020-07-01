NEW DELHI: After China increased its military presence along the Line of Actual Control, the Indian Army deployed three divisions, several squadrons of frontline tanks and fully-ready mechanised infantry squads to the Ladakh sector. Deployment of Army is sure to boost the Indian military power along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), de facto border of India and China in the disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir and this can also be a deterrent for the Chinese.

According to the reports, more than 30,000 highly trained soldiers have been sent to Ladakh. A military official said that, "Deployments at high altitudes are being bolstered with emphasis on contingency planning." The information about where the troops, weapons, and equipment have been deployed is not revealed due to security reasons. The reserve formations moved with their own integral artillery elements, the tanks and infantry combat vehicles to Ladakh. Another report says that the Indian Air Forces are also very active in the Eastern Ladakh area and heavy air crafts are deployed from Chandigarh to Leh.

India and China have deployed thousands of soldiers, helicopters, missiles, fighter jets in Ladakh. Both countries are engaged in a dialogue through diplomatic and military channels but the situation is still not under control. The top commanders of India and China have met for the third time on Tuesday to diffuse tensions between the two sides that escalated since a deadly clash earlier in June. Lt Gen. Harinder Singh, commander of Leh-based 14 Corps, and Major General Liu Lin, commander of the South Xinjiang military had a meeting at Chushul in Ladakh on the Indian side of the LAC on Tuesday.