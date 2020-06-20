NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted a video of a soldier's father and said that the latter has a clear message for Rahul Gandhi who has been attacking the government over the face-off between India and China borders. Amit Shah shared the video and captioned it as, "Brave armyman's father speaks and he has a very clear message for Mr. Rahul Gandhi. At a time when the entire nation is united, Mr. Rahul Gandhi should also rise above petty politics and stand in solidarity with national interest."

In the video, one could see an old man wearing a yellow turban and white kurta. He can be heard saying, "Indian Army is a strong army. It can defeat China and other nations. Rahul Gandhi, you should not indulge in politics. My son fought... he will fight again. I pray to god he gets better soon." Here is the video.

A brave armyman’s father speaks and he has a very clear message for Mr. Rahul Gandhi. At a time when the entire nation is united, Mr. Rahul Gandhi should also rise above petty politics and stand in solidarity with national interest. https://t.co/BwT4O0JOvl — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 20, 2020

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday once again attacked the Indian government over the face-off between the Indian and Chinese soldiers in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed. He wrote on his micro-blogging site as, “It’s now crystal clear that the Chinese attack in Galwan was pre-planned; GOI was fast asleep and denied the problem and the price was paid by our martyred Jawans." He also tagged a video of a soldier's father saying that the Indian soldiers were sent to Ladakh's Galwan valley, 'unarmed'.

Dr S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India said that 'Let us get the facts straight. All troops on border duty always carry arms, especially when leaving post. Those at Galwan on 15 June did so. Long-standing practice (as per 1996 & 2005 agreements) not to use firearms during faceoffs."

Gandhi in a video said that, "China has committed a crime by killing India’s unarmed soldiers. I want to know who sent these unarmed soldiers in the harm’s way and why. Who is responsible?”

Today, a couple of hours ago he reacted to the news of PM Modi saying "Neither is anyone inside our territory nor is any of our post captured. India wants peace and friendship, but upholding sovereignty is foremost". Narendra Modi conducted an all-party meeting to discuss the situation at the border on Friday. Gandhi tweeted as "PM has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression. If the land was Chinese: 1. Why were our soldiers killed? 2. Where were they killed?" Here is the tweet.