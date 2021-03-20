Funny Memes, Jokes Flood Social Media After Whatsapp, Insta Outage

Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Messenger - all Facebook services were down for some time around the world late on Friday. Many users took to their Twitter and posted their tweets saying that they were unable to either send or receive messages on Whatsapp, some others complained that they were not able to upload images and videos on Instagram.

Users online started reporting trouble at about 10:55 pm IST. Services were restored at around 11:42 IST.

There was no official word from Facebook on why the outage has occurred. Many users across the world created memes after Whatsapp, Insta outage. Here are a few, just give a look at them.

Sending messages on WhatsApp right now like: pic.twitter.com/b9F03T2TtH — Adriano Espaillat (@RepEspaillat) March 19, 2021

Everyone running to twitter to confirm that WhatsApp is down. #WhatsAppDown pic.twitter.com/rCsc2zTGdD — ʀᴀᴛʜᴏᴅ ᴅʜᴀᴠᴀʟ (@iamdhavalsinh) March 19, 2021

Me just trying to exist while Insta, Facebook, and Whatsapp are down #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/7b7h6GX8RW — Punyae Bhatia (@Punyae3671) March 19, 2021

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp users coming to Twitter pic.twitter.com/k00iUUfZgs — Turi💭 (@_turi69) March 19, 2021

people on their way to twitter now that whatsapp and instagram are down pic.twitter.com/CAfp59y6qA — Rhea¹ᴰ ❤️|| misses 5sos (@rhea_malik99) March 19, 2021

who’s been messing up whatsapp and instagram?

it’s been agatha all along pic.twitter.com/J937uQ9aum — gaia⸆⸉✪| tfatws era (@IvstinreaIity) March 19, 2021

How i feel when Instagram and Whatsapp are down and now comes to Twitter to know what's going on pic.twitter.com/jKKBJFldXT — ahمad (@choudhri_ahmad) March 19, 2021

every time whatsapp, facebook and instagram servers are down pic.twitter.com/GoUO4pphYT — 💎🔌 (@gemplug) March 19, 2021

WhatsApp and Instagram users returning to Twitter tonight pic.twitter.com/GdKinGNzbN — Duke of Ibadan 🀄 (@_AsiwajuLerry) March 19, 2021