Funny Memes, Jokes Flood Social Media After Whatsapp, Insta Outage

Mar 20, 2021, 08:35 IST
- Sakshi Post

Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Messenger - all Facebook services were down for some time around the world late on Friday. Many users took to their Twitter and posted their tweets saying that they were unable to either send or receive messages on Whatsapp, some others complained that they were not able to upload images and videos on Instagram.

Users online started reporting trouble at about 10:55 pm IST. Services were restored at around 11:42 IST.

There was no official word from Facebook on why the outage has occurred. Many users across the world created memes after Whatsapp, Insta outage. Here are a few, just give a look at them.

 

