Fully Vaccinated Rajasthan Woman Tests Positive For Delta Plus Variant

Earlier there weren't many cases of the Delta variant but now there are a few active ones and new ones as well.

According to the sources, a 65-year old woman in Rajasthan tested positive for the Delta Plus variant after being fully vaccinated. She received both the shots of the Covid19 vaccine and after some time, she tested positive. The samples were also sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune on 30 May.

The sample was tested and they found the Delta Plus variant in it. The good thing is that the woman has already recovered from it. This is also the first Delta Plus variant case in Rajasthan, shared, Dr OP Chahar.

She was given Covaxin. Her case was asymptomatic, so the recovery happened soon. To ensure everyone’s safety, the people living in the Bangla Nagar area of Bikaner, where the woman lives, were also tested.

Is Delta Plus Variant a Concern?

As the concern of the third wave looms over the country, medical and health experts are warning everyone to be careful and follow all the Covid19 guidelines. The Delta Plus variant has now become a concern for the country. Union Health Ministry expressed their worry over this variant.

The Delta Plus cases are being taken special care of. The health officials have advised reporting such cases. Apart from Maharashtra, the Pathanamthitta districts of Kerala, Bhopal and Shivpuri districts of Madhya Pradesh have also reported the variant’s presence.

These states were advised to be extra careful and report any cases found of the variant. Any state where the variant has been identified is marked as the INSACOG or India’s Covid-19 genome sequencing consortium. These places are under the focus of the health department. High level of testing, restriction of travellers, no gathering of crowds and other important guidelines are strictly followed.