Fully Vaccinated Man Tests Positive In Delhi, Omicron Tally Now 21

A 37-year-old fully vaccinated man tested positive for Omicron in Delhi and this is the first case of the new COVID-19 variant in Delhi. He is a resident of Ranchi, travelled from Tanzania to Doha; from Doha to Delhi on a Qatar Airways flight on December 2. According to the officials, he stayed in Johannesburg, South Africa, for a week. Currently, he was admitted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital with mild symptoms. Doctors said that the patient complained of sore throat, fever, and body ache and currently, he is stable.

The officials are trying to locate and isolate 10 people who occupied seats close to the patient on the flight.

Omicron variant cases have been reported in Karnataka, Gujarat, Delhi, and Rajasthan and the total count in the country is 21.

The government of India is taking all the measures to control the spread of a new variant of Coronavirus. The health authorities are urging people to wear a mask as it can save people from all COVID-19 variants.

In the last 24 hours, India reported 8,306 new coronavirus cases and 8,834 recoveries. The active caseload currently stands at 98,416 and the recovery rate is at 98.35 percent.