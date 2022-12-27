With the 2023 Calender out the list of holidays have also been marked out of which some are general and other are state specific. This apart the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issues a list of holidays every month when banks remain closed.

Here is the full list of bank holidays for the month of January 2023

The banks will remain shut for 11 days in January.

January 2, 2023 - Monday, New Year Celebration (Aizawl)

January 3, 2023 - Tuesday, Imoinu Iratpa (Imphal)

January 4, 2023 - Wednesday, Gaan-Ngai (Imphal)

January 26, 2023 - Thursday, Republic Day

Banks will also remain shut on these weekends:

January 1, 2023 - Sunday

January 8, 2023 - Sunday

January 14, 2023 - Second Saturday, Makar Sankranti

January 15, 2023 - Sunday, Pongal

January 22, 2023 - Sunday

January 28, 2023 - Fourth Saturday

January 29, 2023 - Sunday

