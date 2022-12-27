Full List Of Bank Holidays For The Month Of January 2023, Including Weekend Dates
With the 2023 Calender out the list of holidays have also been marked out of which some are general and other are state specific. This apart the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issues a list of holidays every month when banks remain closed.
Here is the full list of bank holidays for the month of January 2023
The banks will remain shut for 11 days in January.
January 2, 2023 - Monday, New Year Celebration (Aizawl)
January 3, 2023 - Tuesday, Imoinu Iratpa (Imphal)
January 4, 2023 - Wednesday, Gaan-Ngai (Imphal)
January 26, 2023 - Thursday, Republic Day
Banks will also remain shut on these weekends:
January 1, 2023 - Sunday
January 8, 2023 - Sunday
January 14, 2023 - Second Saturday, Makar Sankranti
January 15, 2023 - Sunday, Pongal
January 22, 2023 - Sunday
January 28, 2023 - Fourth Saturday
January 29, 2023 - Sunday
