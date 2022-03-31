Fuel Prices Hiked For 9th Day in A Row, ThankYouModi Trending On Twitter

Fuel prices were hiked once again. Oil marketing companies increased the prices of petrol and diesel again on Friday by 80 paise per litre each and it was the ninth time in the last 10 days. After the increase, the cost of petrol was ₹101.81 a litre in Delhi, while diesel was sold for 93.07 a litre. The price of petrol in Mumbai was increased by 84 paise taking the petrol and diesel prices per litre to ₹116.72 and ₹100.94, respectively.

According to the reports, the hike in fuel prices is likely to continue in April as the gap between domestic retail prices and global oil prices is very high.

After the increase in the prices of Petrol and Diesel, the hashtag #ThankYouModi is trending on Twitter. See how Twitterati is reacting to the news.

