It was a 'Black Friday' for many Twitter users across many parts of India and the world after the microblogging site was inaccessible since early Friday morning.

Several users reported problems that they were unable to access their feeds. Some users were not able to log into the website. A popup that reads “ Try again” was the message that most of the users were getting for both Twitter and Tweetdeck on the desktop version. While some people were able to access Twitter on both their mobiles and desktops.

"I'm unable to access Twitter and getting an error prompt...Something went wrong, but don't fret -- let's give it another shot. Try again," a social media user wrote. The outage started in the early morning and still continues for many.

Interestingly the outage occurring on the same day when Twitter is set to announce major layoffs has become a point of discussion on Social Media.

Elon Musk took over Twitter on October 27 which reportedly has around 7500 employees According to a Bloomberg report, employees took note of a Slack message that suggested: "3,738 people" could be laid off and that changes could still be made to the list which is 50 percent of its workforce.

Since Musk took control he fired the top management team, including CEO Parag Agrawal, Vijaya Gadde, legal head, Leslie Berland, the chief marketing officer, Sarah Personette, the chief customer officer, and Jean-Philippe Maheu, the vice president of global client solutions, were among the other executives to leave in the days that followed.

Also Read: Elon Musk Ushers in Season of Layoffs in Twitter