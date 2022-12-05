French Author Dominique Lapierre Who Wrote City of Joy, Passes Away

Dominique Lapierre, the French author who wrote City of Joy a book on Kolkata died at the age of 91. Lapierre’s wife Dominique Conchon-Lapierre confirmed the news to the French paper Var-matin. Conchon-Lapierre said he died of ailments related to age.

Born on July 30, 1931, at Chatelaillon in France, Lapierre began his career as a reporter for Paris-Match. Author of several books, including Freedom at Midnight and The City of Joy which was published in 1985 made him a household name in India.

The City of Joy was adapted as a film which was directed by Roland Joffé in 1992 and starred Patrick Swayze, Om Puri, Shabana Azmi and Pauline Collins. An American doctor, a British nurse, and an illiterate Indian farmer join together to transform a Calcutta ghetto in this uplifting, inspirational movie, IMDB reads.

Dominique Lapierre had a special connection with India, and in 1981 and the Lapierre's founded the City of Joy Aid, a non-profit humanitarian organization based in Kolkata. They were said to be running a network of clinics, schools, rehabilitation centers, and hospital boats. Royalties from The City of Joy novel and other books, along with lecture fees were reported to have run the charity.

Dominique Lapierre was awarded the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award in 2008.

Also Read: Avatar 2 Producer Jon Landau Shares His Love For India Through A Special Message