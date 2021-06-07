Free vaccines For All After June 21, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation today. He announced that free vaccine will be given to the adults above 18 years of age after June 21st. He also added that coronavirus is the biggest epidemic that has been reported in the last century.

Highlights from Modi speech:

The central government has decided that the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana will be extended till Diwali. Free food grains will be available in fixed quantity every month for over 800 million citizens till November.

Modi announced that the central government is going to provide free vaccine doses for all above 18 years of age after June 21st. Seven companies in the country are producing different vaccines, 3 vaccine trials at advanced stage.

Modi said that, "Twenty-five per cent of the vaccination work with states will now be handled by the centre, it will be implemented in the coming two weeks. Both state and centre to work as per new guidelines in the coming two weeks."

The demand for medical oxygen in India increased in the months of April and May. To meet this demand, work was done on a war footing.

He further added that private hospitals can charge a maximum of Rs 150 for vaccination above the price.

PM Modi appeals to the people of India to enhance vaccine awareness. He said that, "Covid-19 is the deadliest pandemic in the past 100 years. The modern world has not seen such a pandemic. Our country has fought this pandemic at many levels."