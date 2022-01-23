Free Online Courses For 12 Lakh Students

Union Education Ministry has launched special programs to enhance the skills of students and provide them with employment opportunities. The centre has decided to improve the skills of the students in software and other IT-related topics. The main aim of coming up with new scheme is to help the students.

Union Education Minister launched National Educational Alliance for Technology (NEAT) and will provide financial assistance to 12 lakh students. NEAT is an initiative to provide the use of best-developed technological solutions in the education sector to enhance the employability of the youth and it will be a game-changer in bridging the digital divide. The centre aims to enable the students to learn new technologies, computer skills in these online learning courses. Candidates are selected for the respective courses based on Artificial Intelligence.

A total of 58 global and Indian start-up ed-tech companies are onboard. AICTE and ed-tech companies are ready to offer e-resources at the least possible cost.

On January 3, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had announced that a policy to regulate the edtech sector was in the works. An official said: "The advisory on edtech reiterates laws set out in e-commerce rules framed under the Consumer Protection Act. With time, edtech players will also have to abide by data protection laws and other laws relating to consumer protection and data privacy."

Also Read: ​Hyderabad Police Arrest Drug Kingpin Running an International Racket