Free Entry at All ASI-protected Monuments on These Days
The Union Culture ministry on Wednesday announced free entry to all Archaeological Survey of India-protected monuments and sites across the country from August 5 to 15. This is being done as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations to mark 75 years of India's Independence.
"As part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' and 75th I-Day celebrations, @ASIGoI has made entry free for visitors/ tourists to all its protected monuments/sites across the country, from 5th-15th August, 2022," Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy said in a tweet.
𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝗘𝗻𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗔𝘁 𝗔𝗹𝗹 𝗠𝗼𝗻𝘂𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 (𝗔𝘂𝗴𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝟱-𝟭𝟱):
As part of 'Azadi ka #AmritMahotsav' and 75th I-Day celebrations, @ASIGoI has made Entry Free for the visitors/tourists to all its protected monuments/sites across the country,
from 5th -15th August, 2022 pic.twitter.com/NFuTDdCBVw
— G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) August 3, 2022