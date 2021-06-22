Free COVID Shot: India Vaccinates Record Number of People on Day 1

As India is pacing up its vaccine drive, the daily number is seeing a good increase. On Monday, over 82.7 lakh vaccine doses were administered. This is the highest single-day number, confirmed the Union Health Ministry.

If we go by the data provided in CoWIN app, a total of 28.33 crore doses have been administered until now. The vaccination drive started in January and since then a total of 28.33 crore doses have been given. This includes the first doses for some people and the second one for some.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded all the frontliners and congratulated everyone who helped achieve this number.

"Today's record-breaking vaccination numbers are gladdening. The vaccine remains our strongest weapon to fight COVID-19. Congratulations to those who got vaccinated and kudos to all the front-line warriors working hard to ensure so many citizens got the vaccine. Well done India!” said the Prime Minister in a tweet.

This is a good single day number as so far in June the average has been around 31 lakh per day. Earlier the single-day highest total was 48 lakh doses on April 1. Things were not so good back in May when India was facing a vaccine shortage and the number of cases reached a new high. In May, the average single-day number was 16 lakh. May recorded the lowest number of vaccine doses administered across the country.

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh Seeks More Vaccines From Centre to Continue Momentum

On 21 June, it was over 81 lakh which is almost double the previous record. Talking about the numbers in individual states, it was Madhya Pradesh that recorded the highest vaccine doses administered followed by Karnataka.

This number was achieved under the ‘Free Vaccine for All’ campaign that was started in India a few days ago. Those in the age group of 18-44 will be benefitted from this. Also, the poor citizens will have relief as they can get the vaccine for free.

“The biggest beneficiary of this phase of India's vaccination drive shall be the poor, the middle class and the youth of the country. All of us should pledge to get ourselves vaccinated. Together we will defeat COVID-19” said the PM.