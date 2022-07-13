NEW DELHI: The Central government on Wednesday announced that the people in the 18-59 age group will get free (precaution) booster doses of the Covid vaccine at government vaccination centres under a 75-day special drive which is likely to begin from July 15.

The drive will be held as part of the government's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

So far, less than 1 per cent of the target population of 77 crore in the 18-59 age group have been administered the precaution dose. However, around 26 per cent of the estimated 16 crore eligible population aged 60 and above as well as healthcare and frontline workers have received the booster dose, an official source said.

As per the Studies at Indian Council of Medical Research, majority of the Indian population got their second dose over nine months ago. International research institutions have suggested that antibody levels wane around six months after the primary vaccination with both doses.

It be noted that the Union Health Ministry last week reduced the gap between the second and precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine for all beneficiaries from nine to six months.

India is celebrating 75 years of independence. On the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Kaal, it has been decided that from 15th July 2022 till the next 75 days, citizens above 18 years of age will be given Covid booster doses free of cost.- Union Minister Anurag Thakur

India is celebrating 75 years of independence. On the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Kaal, it has been decided that from 15th July 2022 till the next 75 days, citizens above 18 years of age will be given covid booster doses free of cost. - Union Minister @ianuragthakur pic.twitter.com/WUFuZcpWVE — PIB India (@PIB_India) July 13, 2022

Also Read: New COVID Omicron Sub-variant Found In India: WHO