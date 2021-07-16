Fourth Session Of Engineering Entrance Exam JEE-Main 2021 Postponed; Here Are Full Details

New Delhi: The fourth session of the engineering entrance test JEE (Main) has been postponed to August 26-September 2 in order to preserve the four-week break between the two sessions of the critical exam for applicants, according to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday (July 15, 2021).

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced earlier this month that the fourth session of the Joint Entrance Examination-Main will be held from July 27 to August 2. Over 7.32 lakh applicants have already registered for the fourth edition of the entrance test, according to a news agency.

"In view of the persistent demand from the student community and to enable the candidates to maximise their performance, the National Testing Agency has been advised to provide a gap of four weeks between sessions three and four of the JEE (Main) 2021 exam," Union Education Minister wrote in a tweet.

"Accordingly, the JEE (Main), 2021, session four will now be held on August 26, 27 and 31, and on September 1 and 2. A total of 7.32 lakh candidates have already registered for JEE (Main), 2021, session four," Pradhan’s other tweet read.

Furthermore, the minister stated that registration for JEE-Main session four is still ongoing and that the deadline has been extended until July 20.

In the meantime, Sadhana Parashar, NTA's Senior Director said, "In order to address the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the number of cities has been increased from 232 to 334. The number of examination centres in every shift will also be increased from 660 to 828."

The decision comes days after candidates protested the Ministry of Education's decision to hold the upcoming JEE-Main sessions (third and fourth) from July 20 to 25, and July 27 to August 2, respectively, claiming that there is only a two-day break between the two sessions.

JEE-Mains' first and second phases were held in February and March, respectively. The next phases were set to begin in April and May. However, those were postponed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, which swept the country, killing lakhs of people.