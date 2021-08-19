Four Teachers from AP, Telangana Listed For National Awards

The Ministry of Education, on Wednesday, announced that 44 teachers have been selected for the National awards to teachers in 2021. The ceremony will honour teachers across the country for their contribution on September 5, Teachers’ Day by the President of India.

As per the list, 2 teachers from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have been selected to receive the award. The teachers self-nominated themselves from June 1 to July 10 and a jury had selected the awardees on August 10.

The National Awards are given to Teachers to celebrate the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country and to honour them for their commitment, said a government official. He further said that teachers improve the quality of school education and enrich the lives of their students.

The awardees will be selected by a State level Selection Committee/ Central Award Committee presided over by the Director of Education with a member nominee of the Union Government. All the selected 44 teachers will receive a medal along with a certificate and a cash prize of Rs 50,000.

The selected teachers from Andhra Pradesh are S Muni Reddy from Zilla Parishad High School(ZPHS), Irala, Chittoor district and K Phani Bhushan from Zilla Parishad High School, Lingarajulapalem, Visakhapatnam district. P Ramaswamy from ZPHS, Indiranagar, Siddipet district and Rangaiah K from MPPS Sawarkheda, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district are the headteachers selected for the national awards from Telangana.