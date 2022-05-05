Chandigarh: In a major breakthrough, the Karnal Police in Haryana on Thursday arrested four terror suspects at a toll plaza. The police have recovered a large quantity of arms, ammunition and explosives from their possession. The terror suspects were going to deliver explosioves to Maharashtra’a Nanded and Telangana’s Adilabad, the police said.

The weapons recovered from the suspects include a country-made pistol, 31 bullets and three iron containers with IEDs and also a cash of Rs 1.3 lakh was seized from them.

Superintendent of Police Ganga Ram Punia said the arrests were made on credible inputs. The accused were in touch with a Pakistan-based man who asked them to deliver arms and ammunition at Adilabad, Telangana.

“Accused Gurpreet received explosives sent from across the border using a drone in Ferozepur district. Earlier, they dropped explosives at Nanded," Punia told media persons.

Police nabbed 4 terrorists. 3 IEDs, 1 country-made pistol, 31 live cartridges, 1.31 lakh cash & 6 mobile phones recovered from them. They got explosives from Pakistan through drones & were tasked with carrying them to Adilabad in Telangana: Haryana Home minister Anil Vij pic.twitter.com/zIM0Ujf9Yl — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2022

According to the police, the key accused, Gurpreet met Rajbeer while he was in jail and Rajbeer had links with Pakistan. These suspects have been identified as Bhupinder, Amandeep and Parminder, all residents of Punjab. They used to deliver consignments of explosives across India.

The police stated that the four suspects, who had taken an order from another terrorist, Harvinder Singh, were arrested at 4 am at Bastara toll plaza while they were heading to Delhi in a white Toyota Innova SUV.

“Preliminary information suggests they were basically acting as couriers and transporting these arms and ammunition in an Innova vehicle and were headed to Adilabad in Telangana," news agency PTI quoted Karnal Range Inspector General of Police Satender Kumar Gupta as saying.



(With inputs from PTI, ANI)