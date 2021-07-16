Four Drones Spotted At Jammu In Different Locations

Drone sightings have occurred once more in Jammu and Kashmir. Four drones were spotted in Jammu's Nandpur, Hiranagar in Samba, and Mirsaheb and Satwari in Jammu on Thursday night between 8 and 9 p.m. After armed forces launched an operation, multiple rounds of fire were heard in the area. A drone was also spotted near the Indian Air Force Station here this morning.

This comes just days after terrorists used armed drones to attack Jammu's Air Force Station (AIF). Drone activity has been spotted in a few other parts of the union territory in recent weeks.

On June 27, two explosives-laden drones were used to carry out an attack on the Jammu Air Force station, marking the first instance of suspected Pakistan-based terrorists using unmanned aerial vehicles to target critical infrastructure in India. Two IAF personnel were injured in the attack. The case is currently being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

According to defense sources, the armed forces have already equipped military installations and other sensitive locations with recently acquired anti-drone facilities.

Also Read: Water Row: Central Govt Gazette Notification On KRMB, GRMB Jurisdiction Today