Four Congress Workers Suffer Minor Electric Shock During Bharat Jodo Yatra 

Bellary: In an unfortunate accident, four Congress workers suffered ‘minor electric shock’ during Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra on Sunday. The injured were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment.

According to reports, the party workers came in contact with a live wire while they were tying party flags to a pole in the Moka area. The injured are said to be out of danger as they had not suffered any major injuries.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stopped the yatra for a few minutes and visited the Civil hospital to enquire about the condition of the injured party workers. Later, he asked the party leaders and workers to ‘take safety precautions’ while taking part in the yatra in a Facebook post

“An unfortunate incident occurred during the Yatra today. A few of our friends suffered an electric shock while tying flags to a pole. They have been tended to in the Civil Hospital, New Moka, Ballari. I am happy that they have not suffered any major injuries and their morale continues to remain high… I would like to take this opportunity to tell all those involved in the Yatra to take safety precautions and utmost care while they go about fulfilling their duties as we forge ahead in our mission to unite India,” Rahul Gandhi wrote in his FB post.