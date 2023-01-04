The ancestral home of former Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb was attacked and set on fire allegedly by CPIM backed miscreants on January 3 night, at Jamjuri in Udaipur subdivision under Gomati District.

Meanwhile, the BJP leaders claimed that the attack was carried out by communist-backed miscreants which happened a day before annual rituals in memory of Deb's father late Hirudhan Deb.

A group of miscreants also vandalized and set on fire the vehicles which were in front of the house.

BJP sources say that the attack happened soon after CPIM Kakraban-SalgarhMLA Ratan Bhowmik held an organizational meeting in the area.

Police forces were rushed to the region to ensure any further violence erupting in the region.

Also Read: Watch Video: Bellampalli MLA Durgam Chinnaiah Slaps Toll Plaza Worker, Creates Ruckus