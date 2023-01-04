Former Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb's Ancestral Home Set On Fire, BJP Blames Left Wing
The ancestral home of former Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb was attacked and set on fire allegedly by CPIM backed miscreants on January 3 night, at Jamjuri in Udaipur subdivision under Gomati District.
Meanwhile, the BJP leaders claimed that the attack was carried out by communist-backed miscreants which happened a day before annual rituals in memory of Deb's father late Hirudhan Deb.
A group of miscreants also vandalized and set on fire the vehicles which were in front of the house.
BJP sources say that the attack happened soon after CPIM Kakraban-SalgarhMLA Ratan Bhowmik held an organizational meeting in the area.
Police forces were rushed to the region to ensure any further violence erupting in the region.
त्रिपुरा के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री श्री बिप्लब देब जी के पुश्तैनी निवास पर कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताओ द्वारा आग लगाया जाना बताता है कि नकारे जाने पर इनकी सोच कैसे हिंसक हो जाती है। #Tripura pic.twitter.com/EIXrJc1lqZ
— Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) January 4, 2023
