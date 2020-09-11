NEW DELHI: In fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi's case relating to extradition to India, a former Supreme Court judge, justice Markandey Katju, will depose before a court in the United Kingdom on Friday (September 11) as a witness.

Nirav Modi, 49, is fighting extradition charges related to the estimated USD 2-billion (approx Rs 14,000 cr) Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case brought by the Indian government at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London.

He will testify before London’s Westminster Magistrate’s court through video conference, according to a leading legal web portal.

Katju served as a judge of the Supreme Court from April 2006 to September 2011. After he retired, he served as the chairperson of Press Council of India.

On Nirav Modi's extradition, he said that he will oppose the Indian government’s case for extradition of Modi to India claiming that the diamantaire is unlikely to get a free and fair trial in India.

He further added that the judiciary in India is not independent but rather subservient to the executive, highlighting Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad’s public comments against Nirav Modi which proves that his trial will not be fair.

Nirav Modi has been behind bars at Wandsworth in England since his arrest on March 19. An extradition warrant was executed by the Scotland Yard based upon the charges brought by the Indian government. His bail petitions have also been turned down by the UK high court.