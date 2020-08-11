NEW DELHI: Former President Pranab Mukherjee has successfully undergone a brain surgery to remove a clot from his brain at a military hospital. Mr. Mukherjee, 84 years old had tested positive for COVID-19 prior to surgery and is on ventilator support.

The surgery was carried out at the Army's Research and Referral (R&R) hospital and it was successful. A team of doctors is constantly monitoring the health of the former president. In 2014, Pranab Mukherjee had undergone an angioplasty (procedure to open blocked or narrowed coronary arteries) at the same hospital.

On Monday, Pranab Mukherjee tweeted as, "On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the Army Hospital (R&R) in New Delhi and met the Doctors to enquire about the health of former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee ji. He said, "I pray for his well being and speedy recovery."

Minutes after his tweet, wishes for an early recovery poured in on Twitter from politicians and various others.

The Twitter handle of President of India tweeted as, "Spoke to Sharmistha and inquired about the health of her father, the former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee who is hospitalised after being tested positive for COVID-19. The President wished him a speedy recovery and good health."

Ajay Maken, ex-Delhi Congress chief wrote, "Sir, wishing you a speedy recovery and a long and healthy life."

Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar tweeted, "Wishing Former President Shri. Pranab Mukherjee a speedy recovery from COVID-19 and good health."

Union Minister Piyush Goyal took to his micro-blogging site and wrote, "I pray for the well-being and speedy recovery of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. I am confident he will be successful in recovering from the virus quickly. Wishing him strength and good health."

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said, "Astonishing and matter of concern that former President Pranab Mukherjee tested positive for COVID per press reports. Very active, regular walker, wish him a quick recovery and restful convalescence."