NEW DELHI: Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee said on Monday, August 10 that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

"On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID-19 today," he tweeted.

"I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19," Mukherjee said.

On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today.

I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19. #CitizenMukherjee — Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) August 10, 2020

Various other political leaders have also tested positive for COVID-19 in recent times. They include Union ministers Amit Shah, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Vishvas Sarang, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Dharmendra Pradhan, B. Sriramulu, Karnataka chief minister, agriculture minister BC Patil and Congress’ leader of the opposition, Siddaramaiah, and Karti Chidambaram among others.

MP CM Chouhan had tested positive for COVID-19 on July 25 and remained hospitalised for 11 days. He got discharged on August 5.

Meanwhile, India registered 62,064 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours while the total recoveries crossed 15 lakh mark. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW), 1,007 new deaths were reported in the country and the cumulative toll reached 44,386. The country's COVID-19 count has risen to 22,15,075 including 6,34,945 active cases.