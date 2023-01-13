Former JD(U) Chief Sharad Yadav Dies at 75

Former Union Minister Sharad Yadav died on Thursday. The 75-year-old was ailing for a long time and had collapsed at his home in Delhi on Thursday.

"On examination, he did not have any pulse or recordable blood pressure. He underwent CPR as per ACLS protocols. Despite best efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 10.19 pm," the statement from Gurugram's Fortis Memorial Research Institute said.

Starting politics as a student leader, Sharad Yadav had aligned himself with the anti-Congress camp and later became involved in the JP movement. For most of his life, he remained a key presence in the opposition. He, however, reconciled both with the Congress and great political rival Lalu Yadav and was instrumental in crafting the Grand Alliance after the 2015 assembly elections in Bihar.

Sharad Yadav served as a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in the late '90s and the VP Singh government in 1989.

A three-time member of Rajya Sabha, he was elected to the Lok Sabha seven times. The founder-member of Bihar's ruling Janata Dal United, he quit after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ended the Grand Alliance and joined hands with the BJP.

