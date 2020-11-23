Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi Passes Away At 84

Tarun Gogoi, former chief minister of Assam, passed away on Monday after his health condition deteriorated. He was 84.

Gogoi was admitted to Gauhati Medical College Hospital in Guwahati. He had tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on August 25 and had spent two months in hospital.

Assam’s longest serving chief minister was again rushed to hospital due to post-Covid complications. Gogoi was admitted on November 2 after he complained of breathlessness.

The report of Gogoi’s demise came hours after chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal tweeted that he was flying back to Guwahati from Dibrugarh to visit the veteran Congress leader. “Flying back to Guwahati from Dibrugarh after cancelling my programmes midway to be on the side of respected Tarun Gogoi da & his family as the former CM’s health deteriorates. He has always been a father figure to me,” he wrote on the microblogging site.

He suffered multiple organ failure and on Sunday, doctors performed dialysis on him as he was unable to pass urine naturally due to kidney problem.

Prayer meetings were held across the state for the former chief minister’s speedy recovery. Gogoi’s wife Dolly, daughter Chandrima and son Gaurav, who is a Congress MP from Kaliabor in Assam, were all present at the hospital. (Agencies)