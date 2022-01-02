Focus on People, Not PR: Congress to PM Modi

Congress party on January 1st shared New Year Resolution for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Rajnath Singh, and a few other BJP leaders. For Modi, the resolution said ‘Focus on People Not PR’. Here are the tweets.

This 2022, we hope PM Modi realises👇 130 crore Indians >>> 1. pic.twitter.com/Vobzp0eYJ0 — Congress (@INCIndia) January 1, 2022

Not elections, not criminals, not his party; we hope his duties towards our nation take precedence over all for HM Shah, this 2022. pic.twitter.com/aVCw7Qh8qX — Congress (@INCIndia) January 1, 2022

Annadatas satisfy the nation's need,

Crony-capitalists satisfy their own greed;

this 2022, we hope BJP chooses the right side. pic.twitter.com/Dw2yRTgJLR — Congress (@INCIndia) January 1, 2022

Credit - aane do,

Blame - jaane do;

We hope this BJP mentality reverses in 2022. pic.twitter.com/PD7ZZcySXt — Congress (@INCIndia) January 1, 2022

Since the PM has failed to show "laal ankh" to the Chinese, here's hoping the Defence Minister will this 2022. pic.twitter.com/BTGgivKlD3 — Congress (@INCIndia) January 1, 2022