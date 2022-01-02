Focus on People, Not PR: Congress to PM Modi
Congress party on January 1st shared New Year Resolution for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Rajnath Singh, and a few other BJP leaders. For Modi, the resolution said ‘Focus on People Not PR’. Here are the tweets.
This 2022, we hope PM Modi realises👇
130 crore Indians >>> 1. pic.twitter.com/Vobzp0eYJ0
— Congress (@INCIndia) January 1, 2022
Not elections, not criminals, not his party; we hope his duties towards our nation take precedence over all for HM Shah, this 2022. pic.twitter.com/aVCw7Qh8qX
— Congress (@INCIndia) January 1, 2022
Annadatas satisfy the nation's need,
Crony-capitalists satisfy their own greed;
this 2022, we hope BJP chooses the right side. pic.twitter.com/Dw2yRTgJLR
— Congress (@INCIndia) January 1, 2022
Credit - aane do,
Blame - jaane do;
We hope this BJP mentality reverses in 2022. pic.twitter.com/PD7ZZcySXt
— Congress (@INCIndia) January 1, 2022
Since the PM has failed to show "laal ankh" to the Chinese, here's hoping the Defence Minister will this 2022. pic.twitter.com/BTGgivKlD3
— Congress (@INCIndia) January 1, 2022
And most importantly, we hope BJP focuses on saving lives, not saving face, this 2022. pic.twitter.com/KgK19ujtIN
— Congress (@INCIndia) January 1, 2022