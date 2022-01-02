Focus on People, Not PR: Congress to PM Modi

Jan 02, 2022, 13:04 IST
- Sakshi Post

Congress party on January 1st shared New Year Resolution for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Rajnath Singh, and a few other BJP leaders. For Modi, the resolution said ‘Focus on People Not PR’. Here are the tweets.


