Flipkart Sale: IIM Ahmedabad Student Orders Laptop But Receives This Product

Nowadays, most of the people are buying products online. In Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale, a student of IIM Ahmedabad ordered a laptop for his father. Buying a laptop is not news but my dear readers, what grabbed all the attention is the product that he has got in the place of a laptop. He said that he has received Ghadi detergent bars instead of a laptop.

Yashaswi Sharma, a student at IIM Ahmedabad shared about the incident that he faced. In the post, he mentioned that his father has taken the package and he doesn't know about Flipkart's Open Box Delivery concept.

According to Flipkart, in an Open Box Delivery, the delivery person opens the package in the presence of the customer to ensure that the right item has been delivered.

"In this specific case that offered an Open Box Delivery option, the customer shared the OTP with the delivery executive without opening the package. Once the details of the incident were verified, our customer service team initiated a refund that will be credited within 3-4 working days. We have identified the issue and have also initiated action against the errant party," Flipkart said in a statement.

Sharma said that most people in India are not familiar with the concept and so wasn't his father. He added that his father "assumed OTP was to be given upon receiving the package - as is usual for prepaid deliveries - so he gave it when the box was delivered."

He further alleged that he has reported the matter to Flipkart customer care but did not get a satisfactory response. As per Sharma, a seniormost customer support executive said that it was not possible to return the order and that it was his father's fault to give the OTP without checking the delivered item.

Sharma also said that the delivery person should have informed his father about the open box concept. He further claimed of having the CCTV footage that shows the delivery executive leaving before the order is inspected by the customer.

Also Read: Centre Bans PFI For 5 Years After Nationwide Raids