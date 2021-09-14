Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021: Deals, Bank Offers And Discounts

The online retail major Flipkart has officially announced its Big Billion Days Sale. The exact date is not known but the sale is expected to happen sometime between September end and early October.

The e-commerce Flipkart has teased that the sale will have discounts and offers ranging across different categories, including smartphones, electronic devices, fashion, home furnishings, and more. Flipkart has partnered with ICICI Bank and Axis Bank to offer discounts on cards. One can also use Paytm wallet and UPI to get assured cashback on purchases.

Flipkart is likely to offer discounts on iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone SE. However, the iPhone 12 series is already available at discounted prices at Flipkart. Great discounts will also be available on various smartphones - Samsung, Oppo, and Vivo.

There will be a discount of up to 80 percent on electronic devices and up to 70 percent off is going to be there on home appliances and up to 70 percent discount on best-selling TVs in India, and up to 50 percent on fridges.

Not only on these products, but one can also buy furniture and mattresses at a discount of 85 percent. If anyone purchases 3 items simultaneously, then an extra discount of 5 percent will be given and a 10 percent discount on the purchase of 5 items.