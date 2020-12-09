Flesh Trade Busted, Four Foreigners Rescued In CCB Raid

A prostitution racket was busted by the Central Crime Branch in Karnataka's capital city. Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) said two raids were conducted by the Central Crime Branch on Tuesday night.

In the first case, four foreign women were saved from getting trapped into prostitution. In the second case, cricket betting was uncovered. Betting was underway for the ongoing match between India and Australia. The police has seized Rs 4.5 lakhs, as per the Joint Commissioner.