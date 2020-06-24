MUMBAI: In a tragic incident, five girls aged between 5 to 7 years, died due to drowning in a pond in Jalna district of Maharashtra on the afternoon of Tuesday, June 23.

According to police, the five deceased girl's were identified as Alfiya Gaus Khan Pathan (7), Nabia Nawaz Pathan (6), Saniya Aslam Pathan (6), Shabu Aslam Pathan (5) and Ashubi Latif Pathan (6).

This incident happened at the Talegaon Wadi near Bhokardan of Maharashtra.

Police said that a group of six girls went near the pond for washing the clothes. Five of them had entered into the pond for washing of the clothes who were stuck in the slit and drowned before passerby comes to their rescue.

Some locals who were passing nearby the pond had noticed them and immediately rushed them to Phulambri primary health centre in Aurangabad, where the doctors declared them brought dead.

In a similar incident, eight primary school children drowned in a river in southwestern China on Sunday, June 21. In this incident, one of the students fell into the water and in a failed attempt to rescue the one students seven others were drowned in the river, and all of them died drowning in the river.