Five Dead Including Two Minors After Brick Kiln Chimney Explosion in Assam’s Cachar

Guwahati: At least five men including an imam (religious leader) of a local mosque and two minors were killed and 12 others critically injured in the near simultaneous explosions from the brick kiln in Assam’s Cachar district, police said on Saturday.

According to reports, the chimney of the brick kiln in Katigorah exploded when the first fire of the season was being set at the kiln on Friday night. It is a local tradition that every year the first fire of the season is set at the brick kiln in the presence of mosque heads which is attended by the kiln workers and their family members.

After receiving information about the incident, the police team reached the spot and shifted the injured to the local hospital. The local imam identified as Maulana Abu Sufiyan and a minor girl Rahat died after reaching Silchar Medical College and Hospital, while three others Ashraful Islam Lashkar, Madani Paswan and Sunil Paswan succumbed to their injuries while being rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Tragic accident in brick kiln in Kalain area of ​​@Cachar_district

In this accident, 2/3 people died on the spot and many others are in critical condition,

The cause of the fire is being investigated. Meanwhile, the police have launched a manhunt to nab the owner of the brick kiln and its employees who have disappeared after the chimney incident.

