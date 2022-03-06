Five BSF Jawans Including Shooter Killed in Amritsar’s Khasa Camp, Court of Inquiry Ordered

At least five Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were killed after one of the jawans started discriminiate firing at his colleagues this morning in Punjab’s Amritsar on Sunday, the officials said. The shooter, identified as Constable Satteppa SK, was among those killed. One trooper was injured during the shooting incident.

The fratricide incident happened at the camp of the 114 Battalion (Bn) at the BSF Khasa headquarters, PTI reported. The camp is located close to the Attari-Wagah border crossing along the India-Pakistan international border. Meanwhile, the force has ordered a Court of Inquiry to ascertain the sequence of events leading to this unfortunate incident.

"In an unfortunate incident, 5 BSF troops were injured on 06.03.2022 due to fratricide committed by Ct Satteppa S K at HQ 144 Bn Khasa, Amritsar. Ct Satteppa SK was also injured in the incident," the BSF officials said.

The shooter Ct Sateppa of ‘B’ Coy 144 Bn was killed after some of his colleagues present in the camp shot him. The injured jawan is undergoing treatment at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital.