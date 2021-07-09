CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Minister for Fisheries- Anitha R Radhakrishnan was in the dock after a video of him went viral, where he was seen being lifted by two men from a boat to the shore because he did not want his white sports shoes to get wet! And of course not to forget, his crisp white dhoti which would have also got wet in the process.

The minister was at Palaverkadu to inspect the effects of sea erosion and as the boat reached the shore he saw that he would have to wade in the water for a short distance from the boat to reach the shore. Seeing his reluctance in getting down the local fishermen carried him to the shore and dropped him.

This scene was captured on camera and shared immediately on social media. Netizens were quick to react to the video making fun of the fisheries minister who didn’t want to wet his feet in the water.

-Others said that he was a fisheries minister and not a water minister.

-Celebrity photographer Atul Kasbekar joked that he should have worn the Jordon drops shoes.

-DMK leader Anitha R. Radhakrishnan won from the Tiruchendur constituency in the 2019 elections and was appointed as Minister for Fisheries, Fishermen Welfare and Animal Husbandry.

Check Out the Video Here:

TN's Fisheries Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan, who doesn't want to get his shoes wet, carried by a fisherman, reports @PramodMadhav6. Was at Palaverkadu to inspect effects of sea erosion. (via @polimernews) pic.twitter.com/uJ88rAdg5i — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) July 8, 2021

