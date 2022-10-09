First Time Indian Air Force Day Held Outside Delhi, Stunning Air Show Dazzle Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Indian Air Force (IAF) marked its 90th anniversary on Saturday by paying tributes to the air warriors who have defended the nation in different ways — securing Indian airspace, conducting rescue operations during natural calamities in different parts of the world. This is the first time the IAF held its annual Air Force Day parade and fly-ast outside of Delhi-NCR.

The President of India Droupadi Murmu, who is the Commander-in-Chief of the IAF, was accorded a guard of honour on her first visit to Chandigarh on the IAF day. She was the chief guest for the air show. Rajnath Singh, Punjab and Haryana Governors Banwarilal Purohit and Bandaru Dattatreya, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, and Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher were also present at the event.

A thread on pictures (air show) from Indian Air Force Day held at Chandigarh on 8th Oct 2022.#ghatak pic.twitter.com/nxlrFB01a7 — घातक 🇮🇳 (@ghatakoperator) October 9, 2022

As part of IAF celebrations, Surya Kiran and Sarang Aerobatics Teams performance, Rafale’s ‘vertical Charlie’ formations during the dazzling air show at Sukhna Lake complex here enthralled the viewers. Over 70 military aircraft and helicopters, a mix of modern and vintage fleet at the IAF fly-past filled the skies over Chandigarh.

Attended the 90th anniversary celebrations of the Indian Air Force in Chandigarh today and witnessed the breathtaking aerial display by the courageous Air Warriors. pic.twitter.com/IojfnHqFw8 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 8, 2022

Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, Sukhoi, Jaguar, Rafale, IL-76, C-130J, and Hawk also put up a stunning air show through their skillful manoeuvres in the skies.

Prior to the air show, a ceremonial parade was held at the air force station here. A new combat uniform, which was designed by the Air Force Standing Dress Committee, was unveiled at the Air Force Day parade event. The combat uniform will help the soldier remain camouflaged in the surroundings.

