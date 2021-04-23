First Oxygen Express With Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) Tankers To Leave Vizag For Mumbai

Indian Railways has announced that it has started running 'Oxygen Express' to meet oxygen demands in Covid-19 hospitals and ensure unhindered supply of the gas and also set up "green corridors".

The railways stated that the first Oxygen Express with liquid medical oxygen (LMO) tankers are going to start their journey to Mumbai from Visakhapatnam on Friday night.

For the free movement of the train, authorities have created a green corridor between Lucknow and Varanasi. “The distance of 270 km was covered by the train in 4 hours 20 minutes with an average speed of 62.35 kmph," the Indian Railways stated.

Tankers filled with LMO at Visakhapatnam are being transported through roll on-roll off service. Another Oxygen Express started its journey from Lucknow to Bokaro via Varanasi to fulfil the requirements of oxygen in Uttar Pradesh.

Transportation of oxygen through trains is faster over long distances than road transport. Trains can run 24 hours a day but truck drivers need to take halts.

