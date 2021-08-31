In a First for India, Supreme Court Gets 3 Women Judges

Supreme Court Gets 3 Women Judges: On Tuesday, Chief Justice NV Ramana administered the oath of office to nine new Supreme Court judges, three of whom are women. This was the first time nine judges were sworn in at the same time. Justices Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, Vikram Nath, Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari, Hima Kohli, BV Nagarathna, CT Ravikumar, MM Sundresh, Bela M Trivedi, and PS Narsimha have been appointed as new judges.

Justices Hima Kohli, BV Nagarathna, and Bela M Trivedi are among the Supreme Court's nine new appointees. With their appointments, the Supreme Court now has four female judges among its 33 members, the greatest number ever. So far, the Supreme Court has had 11 female judges (including the latest appointments).

Justice Hima Kohli

Justice Hima Kohli, the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court, has been promoted. In 2006, she was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Delhi High Court, and the following year, she was promoted to permanent Judge. In January of this year, she was appointed Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court. She will serve on the Supreme Court until September 2, 2024.

Justice BV Nagarathna

Justice BV Nagarathna of the Karnataka High Court, the daughter of the previous Chief Justice of India, ES Venkataramiah, might become the first woman Chief Justice of India in September 2027 if nominations are made in the order of seniority. Despite the fact that her term as CJI will only last 36 days, India's lengthy quest for the country's first female Chief Justice will hopefully come to an end.

Justice BV Nagarathna gave an emotional parting address on August 27, 2021, in which she said,

"The message from this leaf in my book, which I want women advocates to take note of, is that with access to the right opportunities, each one of you can achieve your dreams. I, therefore, urge each one of you to seek out these opportunities armed with faith in yourself and stride ahead to achieve all that you want to and also give back to society."

Justice Bela M Trivedi

On February 17, 2011, Justice Bela M Trivedi, the first woman to be appointed to the Supreme Court from the Gujarat High Court, was raised to the High Court as an extra judge. She was appointed as an additional judge of the Rajasthan High Court in June 2011. In February 2016, she was reassigned to the Gujarat High Court. She worked for the Gujarat government as the Law Secretary from 2003 to 2006. She will serve on the Supreme Court until June 10, 2025.