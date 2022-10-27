First Call Between India, UK PMs : PM Modi, Rishi Sunak Discuss Balanced FTA

New Delhi/London: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to newly appointed UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday. He congratulated him on becoming the Prime Minister of the UK. PM Modi and his British counterpart spoke about the need to strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and UK. Both leaders also agreed to conclude the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) as soon as possible.

“Glad to speak to Rishi Sunak today. Congratulated him on assuming charge as UK PM. We will work together to further strengthen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. We also agreed on the importance of early conclusion of a comprehensive and balanced FTA,” PM Modi tweeted.

Glad to speak to @RishiSunak today. Congratulated him on assuming charge as UK PM. We will work together to further strengthen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. We also agreed on the importance of early conclusion of a comprehensive and balanced FTA. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 27, 2022

Rishi Sunak thanked PM Modi for congratulating him on taking charge as the UK’s Prime Minister. He said the two countries can achieve as they deepen their security, defence and economic partnership.

“Thank you Prime Minister @NarendraModi for your kind words as I get started in my new role. The UK and India share so much. I'm excited about what our two great democracies can achieve as we deepen our security, defence and economic partnership in the months & years ahead,” Sunak replied on Twitter.

Thank you Prime Minister @NarendraModi for your kind words as I get started in my new role. The UK and India share so much. I'm excited about what our two great democracies can achieve as we deepen our security, defence and economic partnership in the months & years ahead. pic.twitter.com/Ly60ezbDPg — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 27, 2022

It may be recalled here that The UK-India trade deal stalled under Liz Truss' government after the then home secretary Suella Braverman’s disparaging remarks regarding migration from India. The negotiations were supposed to take place around Diwali. Braverman is back in Sunak’s cabinet as Home Secretary and there are apprehension that she might pose a challenge to the FTA deal.

Also Read: Farming Issues to Top Congress Manifesto for 2023 Telangana Polls, Says Rahul Gandhi