First Batch of DRDO's 2-DG Anti-Covid Drug Launch Today

The first batch of drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) drug to treat Covid-19 patients, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will be launched today( May 17). Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will distribute around 10,000 doses to various hospitals in the national capital, Delhi.

In the phase-2 trials conducted between May and October last year, it was found that the medicine was safe for Covid-19 patients. It was effective in cutting short the hospital stays of Covid patients and reducing their supplemental oxygen dependence.

The defence body says a kind of pseudo glucose molecule in the powder form stops the virus in its tracks.

Doctors are using several experimental drugs and procedures, including Remdesivir, Ivermectin, plasma therapy and some steroids, to treat the Covid-19 patients. But, the 2-DG drug is one of those few medicines in the world that have been designed specifically to treat this deadly infection, which has no cure.

"Misuse of steroids is a major cause behind this infection. Chances of fungal infection increase in the patients who are diabetic, Covid positive and those who are taking steroids. To prevent it, we should stop the misuse of steroids," AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria had said on Saturday.

As per the Union Health Ministry, India is reporting more than 3 lakh positive cases and thousands of deaths every day for the last few weeks due to the second wave of the Coronavirus.