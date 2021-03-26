Fire At Mumbai COVID Centre In Bhandup Dreams Mall Kills 3, Several Trapped

In a shocking incident, a major fire broke out at Bhandup's Dreams Mall in Mumbai that was converted to a COVID-19 hospital. Three people killed in the fire that broke out on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. More than 70 coronavirus patients were moved to safety. Twenty-two fire engines were rushed to the spot.

Fire officer Rajendra Chaudhary said on Friday morning that six people are still feared trapped inside.

Mumbai Mayor said that “The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. I've seen a hospital at the mall for the first time. Action will be taken. 70 patients, including Covid-infected ones, have been shifted to another hospital.”

Speaking to ANI, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar told, "This is the first time I have seen a hospital in a mall. This is a very serious situation. Seven patients were on ventilators. 70 patients have been taken to another hospital. There will be an investigation to confirm the cause of the fire."

A total of 76 patients have been admitted to the hospital and 73 of them were coronavirus patients. All of them have been shifted to different hospitals.

DCP Prashant Kadam said, “Two casualties have been reported in the fire incident. Rescue operation for 76 patients admitted to Covid care hospital is underway.”

In a statement, Sunrise Hospital said: "There was a fire on the first floor of Dreams Mall, Bhandup, and the smoke reached up to the Sunrise Hospital located at the top floor. All fire alarms beeped and hence all patients were safely evacuated due to the smoke to the fire refuge area. There were two dead bodies (due to Covid), which were also evacuated. There was no casualty due to fire."

The statement further reads, "All patients were promptly shifted to Jumbo Covid Centre (and some to other private hospitals). We are grateful to the Mumbai fire brigade and to Mumbai Police for helping us save lives. This hospital was started in exceptional circumstances of Covid last year and has helped in saving many patients from Covid deaths. It is functioning with all due compliances like fire license, nursing home license. The hospital staff did a fantastic job in safely evacuating patients on wheelchairs and beds to the refuge areas and by following the fire drills."