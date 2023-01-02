Fire Incident Reported Near Sabarimala Temple, Three Injured

At least three people were injured in a fire that broke out in the firecracker factory near the Sabarimala temple in Kerala’s Malikapuram, temple authorities said on Monday, adding one of the injured is in critical condition.

The three injured people Jayakumar, Amal and Rajeesh are employees of the temple. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital where they are undergoing treatment for burns.

The firecracker godown is located next to the main Sabarimala temple. As per reports, the firecrackers bursted when the workers were filling it. The incident occurred around 5 pm today.

